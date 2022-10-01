One person is seriously injured and several others required medical attention after a boat capsized in the sea of Muriwai Beach. Photo / NZME

One person is seriously injured and several others required medical attention after a boat capsized in the sea of Muriwai Beach. Photo / NZME

Three people have been injured after a boat capsized in the sea of Muriwai Beach.

Police were notified of the incident and emergency services, including an Eagle helicopter, Fire and Emergency and ambulance responded.

All of the people on board have made it back to shore alive, A police spokeswoman said

A St John spokesperson says one patient was taken to North Shore Hospital with moderate injuries and two were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

MORE TO COME.