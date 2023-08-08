The University of Otago. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Three protesters accused of causing at least $10,000 of damage to a University of Otago building face up to seven years’ imprisonment.

Carl Naus, Jowan Nute and Liam Scaife originally appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning before a registrar after allegedly breaking the fire-escape doors and defacing the interior walls of a room in the university’s commerce building last week.

Photo / Supplied

Issues with their bail conditions meant the case will be called before a judge later today.

The trio were each charged with intentional damage, a charge which carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ jail.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the estimated cost of the repairs for the university could be more than $10,000 but an exact figure was yet to be obtained.

A poster advertising Tuesday’s protest said the university “should be used to facilitate the creation of a better world, not build larger buildings and fill bulging pockets” and “the only way to make that happen is to reclaim it from (mis)management”.

It is understood the defendants were protesting what they claim is mismanagement of the university and recent staff cuts.