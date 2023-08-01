Students protesting cuts at the University of Otago have been arrested and charged.

People protesting cuts at the University of Otago have been arrested and charged after damaging property in the commerce building.

A university spokeswoman said staff are working with police in relation to a protest on campus.

“Because police are carrying out an investigation, we cannot provide any further information,” she said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond confirmed police were called to a “Clyde St address” about 1.40pm today, where it was discovered that there had been interior damage, including spray-painting and graffiti.

A poster advertising the protest says the university “should be used to facilitate the creation of a better world, not build larger buildings and fill bulging pockets” and “the only way to make that happen is to reclaim it from (mis)management”.

It is understood the people involved were protesting mismanagement of the university and recent staff cuts.

Three men aged 18, 20, and 33 were arrested and charged with intentional damage of property.

They will appear in Dunedin District Court next week.

Otago University Students Association president Quintin Jane understood it was an ongoing investigation.

“We do, however, as OUSA, support students’ right to protest,” Jane said.