Three people hurt in two serious crashes in Auckland

Emergency services have closed a part of Swanson Road, near Brick St, in Henderson. Image / Google

Three people have been seriously hurt in two separate crashes in Auckland this morning.

Emergency services are responding to a bad crash on Swanson Road in Henderson, West Auckland, after reports of a collision just before 11am.

St John said it transported one person in a serious condition to Auckland City Hospital.

A witness told the Herald he could see people trying to get a person out of the vehicle.

The crash has also affected powerlines in the area and as a result a section of Swanson Rd had been closed off.

Auckland Transport issued an alert at 11.20am advising motorists of the closure. Officials said the road would be closed "for some time today".

SWANSON RD, HENDERSON - 11:20AM

Due to a serious crash (with powerlines affected) a section of Swanson Rd, between Rathgar Rd and Brick St, is now CLOSED and is expected to remain closed for some time today. Avoid the area or allow extra time for diversions to all traffic. ^TP pic.twitter.com/gteexbVLta — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) April 5, 2021

"Avoid the area or allow extra time for diversions."

Police confirmed that the crash involved one vehicle.

Officers are in the area helping with diversions that have been put in place at Brick St and Rathgar and Swanson Rds.

"Motorists are advised to take an alternative route and expect delays."

The crash came just over an hour after another serious crash on the other side of the city on Massey Rd in Māngere.

Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash reported about 9.30am.

A St John spokeswoman said two people were taken to Middlemore Hospital. Both were in a serious condition.

Police said part of the road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.