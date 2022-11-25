Three people arrested after fleeing police in stolen car and crashing

Three people have suffered minor injuries after a stolen car collided with a tree on Redoubt Road. Video / Hayden Woodward

Three people have been arrested after they fled police before crashing into a tree and through a fence.

The trio suffered only minor injuries after crashin on Redoubt Road in Goodwood Heights just after 4am.

“The stolen car had earlier been observed by police in Wattle Downs, driving at excessive speeds,” police said.

However it was not pursued but instead was monitored by the force’s Eagle helicopter, police said.

“Shortly after 4am, the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree and through the fence of a neighbouring property.”

Police at the scene of the crash. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The three occupants were taken into police custody.

An 18-year-old man is due to appear in Manukau District on Monday, November 28 in relation to the theft of the car.