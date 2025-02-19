“Eagle tracked one vehicle, which was abandoned in the Ōtara area.”

Bright said the person in that vehicle, a 46-year-old man, was taken into custody nearby by a dog handler.

Meanwhile, police camera operators were tracking the movements of the second car, which was heading south to Manurewa.

“Eagle eventually took over tracking the vehicle as it continued to drive at high speeds through Manurewa and Manukau.”

A video supplied to the Herald shows a silver Nissan GTR flying over a pedestrian crossing in Papatoetoe.

The witness told the Herald he had just arrived at the mall when he saw the Nissan shoot around the corner.

“I thought he was probably running from the cops.”

The man pulled into a parking spot, jumped out of his car and saw several police cars.

“He ended up coming back around 10 minutes later, travelling 80 or 90, and two minutes later the cops came by again.”

Eventually, the Nissan was abandoned near Hunters Corner in Papatoetoe.

Bright said two men then got into a member of the public’s vehicle and allegedly attempted to make her drive away.

“Unfortunately for the offenders, ground units were in the area and blocked in the vehicle,” Bright said.

Two men, gang associates aged 43 and 46, were quickly taken into custody.

Charges are being considered for all three men.

