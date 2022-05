Emergency services are attending the crash in Martinborough. Photo / File

Three people have been injured - two of them seriously - in a car crash on State Highway 53, Wairarapa, Wellington.

The crash has closed the road and motorists are being asked to take alternative routes where possible.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash just before 9pm.

Emergency services are responding to the incident in Martinborough.