Three injured in serious crash on Te Pahu Rd, Waikato
By Samuel Sherry
Three people have been injured in a serious crash on Te Pahu Rd near Karamu in Waikato this evening. Image / Google Maps
Three people have suffered serious injuries in a crash on Te Pahu Rd, near Karamu in Waikatō.
Police said a single vehicle crash happened around 7.30pm this evening and emergency services are in attendance.
St John said one patient is in a critical condition, one is in a serious
condition and one is in a moderate condition.
“Hato Hone St John attended a traffic incident in Karamu,” a spokesperson said.