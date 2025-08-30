Three people have been injured in a serious crash on Te Pahu Rd near Karamu in Waikato this evening. Image / Google Maps

Three injured in serious crash on Te Pahu Rd, Waikato

Three people have suffered serious injuries in a crash on Te Pahu Rd, near Karamu in Waikatō.

Police said a single vehicle crash happened around 7.30pm this evening and emergency services are in attendance.

St John said one patient is in a critical condition, one is in a serious condition and one is in a moderate condition.

“Hato Hone St John attended a traffic incident in Karamu,” a spokesperson said.