Three people are injured after a reportedly stolen vehicle failed to stop for police and fled in the early hours of Saturday in Christchurch.
A police spokesperson said no pursuit was initiated and the vehicle was monitored by police in the area with traffic cameras.
It's understood the driver hit another car and a power pole near the intersection of Bealey Ave and Manchester St about 1.15am.
One person was moderately injured while two others sustained minor injuries.
The road was cordoned for a time while officers examined the scene, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.