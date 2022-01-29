A police spokesperson says no pursuit was initiated. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three people are injured after a reportedly stolen vehicle failed to stop for police and fled in the early hours of Saturday in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said no pursuit was initiated and the vehicle was monitored by police in the area with traffic cameras.

It's understood the driver hit another car and a power pole near the intersection of Bealey Ave and Manchester St about 1.15am.

One person was moderately injured while two others sustained minor injuries.

The road was cordoned for a time while officers examined the scene, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.