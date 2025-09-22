One of the cases was a Christchurch school student who fell ill with meningococcal disease days after attending a rugby tournament last month.

Foundation chair Gerard Rushton said the cluster of cases is a stark reminder of how devastating and fast-moving the disease can be.

“The loss of three lives in such a short time is utterly heartbreaking.

“Every case of meningococcal disease is a tragedy, but knowing that some of these deaths could have been prevented with wider vaccine access makes it even harder to accept,” Rushton said.

Currently, access to the two meningococcal vaccines (one for Meningococcal B, and another for A, C, W and Y strains) has limited public funding in NZ via Pharmac.

He said access to these vaccines remains limited for many families.

There are significant, demonstrated savings to the health system from vaccination. The cost to our health system is much higher than the cost to extend access to vaccines, Rushton said.

He said the lack of action in addressing vaccine inequity was unnecessarily risking lives.

“We are deeply concerned that too many tamariki remain unprotected against a disease that can take a life in hours.

“We call upon the Government to progress widening access to these vaccines so that cost and circumstance are never barriers to protection.

“We cannot wait until more families are grieving the loss of a loved one to act. These are preventable deaths, and prevention is always better than cure.”

The foundation urged whānau, schools, and communities to remain vigilant, and for the Government, the Ministry of Health, and Health NZ to act quickly to ensure there is equitable access to all available meningococcal vaccines.

The Meningitis Foundation has submitted an application with Pharmac to widen access to funded vaccines for meningitis to all adolescents 13 to 25 years.

Meningitis can occur due to a viral, bacterial, or fungal infection and requires emergency medical treatment.

Symptoms of meningococcal meningitis in adults and children

A stiff, sore neck.

A sensitivity to light, or a dislike of bright lights (an early warning sign of meningitis).

A severe headache.

If the child or adult is difficult to wake, or in a drowsy and confused state.

A fever, sometimes accompanied by cold hands and feet.

Aching sore joints.

Vomiting – a common symptom of meningitis in both children and adults.

Convulsive fits or seizures.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.