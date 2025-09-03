Advertisement
Updated

Christchurch secondary school student contracts meningococcal disease after attending rugby tournament

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A Christchurch school student has contracted meningococcal disease days after attending a rugby tournament.

A student from Shirley Boys’ High School was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning with meningococcal meningitis, the school said today.

The student had previously been at a rugby tournament in Dunedin, before returning to

