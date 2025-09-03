“Yesterday afternoon we held a meeting for the parents of the close contacts where the Public Health Service provided advice and met with each parent to provide an antibiotic which is designed to minimise the potential spread of the infection,” the school said in a statement.

“The risk of someone else who attends Shirley Boys’ High School developing the disease is very small, especially as the student’s symptoms only emerged this week and the student has not attended school since Friday, August 22. The school is following the protocols from the Public Health Service.”

Headmaster Tim Grocott said although further cases of meningococcal disease were unlikely, if students developed symptoms he advised parents to seek medical treatment urgently, as meningococcal disease can progress rapidly.

Medical officer for the National Public Health Service Dr Annabel Begg said all close contacts to the case had been identified and offered antibiotics.

“There is very little risk of meningococcal disease to others, as the infection is only passed on when people have close or prolonged contact,” Begg said.

“The National Public Health Service has worked closely with the school and determined there was also no risk of meningococcal disease infection for other students or staff.”

She said the disease is caused by a bacterial infection and can lead to death or permanent disability, such as deafness.

“There are a number of strains of meningococcus bacteria. However, the most common one in New Zealand is meningococcal B,” Begg said.