“Getting that many nos was seriously getting to me and my family.”

To make the news even sweeter, her two younger sisters were also accepted into the trainee programme. Tallulah-Rose and Amelie-Mae were both dancing at the school’s five-week summer intensive programme where they auditioned for the trainee programme with a “why-not attitude” and, to their surprise, got accepted.

“The director came up to me personally and said she would love to have me, so that was pretty cool,” said Tallulah-Rose.

Poppie-Belle Hollander (left) and Tallulah-Rose Hollander dancing at their local dance studio one last time before Poppie-Belle leaves for Washington. Photo / Jessica Tavendale

“Naturally, I was excited for them and the opportunity they had been given, and then I went into a state of fear,” said mother Julie-Anne Hollander.

The logistics of how the Hollander family are going to make this happen financially lingers, but when an opportunity like this comes along the family are willing to do whatever is possible to make it happen.

Amelie-Mae loved her experience, but wasn’t ready to take the leap of moving away from home, instead deciding to complete her final year of school and continue training at her local dance studio.

“I’m obviously still young. I’m only 16, so I figured I could finish the school year while I’m here and I can always come back to re-auditioning in the future,” she said.

Her mother said it was totally her decision.

“I did, however, point out the pros and cons and that she was young enough to still remain in New Zealand for another year,” Julie-Anne said.

Amelie-Mae plans to audition for the trainee programme after her final year of school.

Tallulah-Rose has made the decision to join her older sister in the US where she will train at the school as a level two trainee.

Tallulah-rose Hollander (left) and Poppie-belle Hollander preparing their ballet shoes before class. Photo / Jessica Tavendale

Poppie-Belle is making her move to Washington in September to begin her programme straight away, while Tallulah-rose will join her in December after completing her NCEA exams.

“As much as I would’ve loved to go over there as soon as possible, I think it was important to me to finish and gain university entrance and graduate with my friends,” said Tallulah-Rose.

“After doing the summer intensive I honestly didn’t want to leave, so I knew going over there was the right decision. I’m looking forward to working with the teachers and dancing fulltime and not having to worry about doing school and ballet at the same time.”

Poppie-Belle aims to be invited into the studio company after completing her nine-month trainee programme, while Tallulah-rose hopes to be accepted into the level one trainee programme.

“The girls don’t have much fear about moving away from home; change is scary for anyone, but these days, with FaceTime, you feel like you’re not really that far away,” said mum Julie-Anne, noting that dance has disciplined the girls well.

“I’ve always wanted to live overseas and the fact I get to live with my sister and get to do what I love every day is pretty crazy,” said Poppie-Belle.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.