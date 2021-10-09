Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Three children in Bay of Plenty state care have died since 2017, 27 nationwide

5 minutes to read
A damning review has found that Oranga Tamariki is a "weak, disconnected and unfit" agency - and the Government says it will cease the controversial tactic of child uplifts.

A damning review has found that Oranga Tamariki is a "weak, disconnected and unfit" agency - and the Government says it will cease the controversial tactic of child uplifts.

Luke Kirkness
By:

Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times

Three children have died in state care in the Bay of Plenty in the past five years - one by accident in 2017, one by suicide in 2019 and a third of natural causes in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.