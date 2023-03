A crash has brought an Auckland Motorway to standstill this afternoon. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A three-car collision has brought an Auckland motorway to a standstill this afternoon just before rush hour traffic.

The crash is blocking the northbound middle lane on State Highway 1 after the Princess St off-ramp, Waka Kotahi transport agency tweeted.

According to Google maps, traffic is extremely slow-moving for just over 10km.

They are asking motorists to pass on either side with extra care, and to expect delays.