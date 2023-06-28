Details of the incident early in 2022 in Mt Roskill that is the subject of the allegations remain unclear. The Herald has sought comment from police. Photo / File

Three police officers in Auckland have been charged with assault after an incident early last year.

Court documents show the alleged assaults happened in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill on January 3, 2022.

The documents allege the trio face five counts between them, with the court documents naming three separate alleged victims.

A 39-year-old officer is charged with assaulting one person, while a 25-year-old and a 28-year-old officer each faces two charges of assault. The common assault charges carry a maximum penalty of a year in prison.

The Herald was in the Auckland District Court when the 25-year-old appeared briefly before a registrar during a typically busy morning list of cases.

His lawyer Richard Marchant entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf. The officer was remanded on bail until his next appearance on October 6.

Outside court, Marchant confirmed the allegations stem from an incident when the men were on duty. The incident was also the subject of a police employment matter, he said.

Police have been approached for comment.

It is unclear whether the two older men have entered pleas at this stage but their cases are understood to have been administratively adjourned.



