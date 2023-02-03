Some of the many volunteer hosts taking entry details at the games HQ for the 2023 New Zealand Masters Games. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui will be packed over the coming week as thousands come to town for the 2023 Downer New Zealand Masters Games.

The games launched on Friday night and run until February 12.

Games manager Heather Cox said 4004 people, both competitors and supporters, had registered to take part in the games.

She said this number of registrations was healthy, especially considering Covid-19 was still persisting in the community.

When the games were last held here in 2021 there were 4850 registrations, which Cox described as a “boom year”.

“[It was] potentially an outcome of the inability to travel abroad but certainly a number to be proud of and to aspire to,” she said.

There are 58 sports in this year’s games programme ranging from bowls to cowboy action shooting to motocross and rock’n’roll dancing.

Cox said the most popular sports for this year’s games were football, netball, bocce, twilight bowls, tennis and the corporate challenge.

She said the event was a great way to unite people around Whanganui, New Zealand and the world.

“We have 122 international registrations to date and a group of delegates from the Asia Pacific Masters Games travelling from South Korea to join us.”

People who don’t want to take part in a sport but still want to get involved with the games can purchase a supporter pass for $55 which gives people entry to the Games Village outside the War Memorial Centre.

With the inundation of people coming to town for the event, local accommodation providers and restaurants are ready for a busy week ahead.

Cooks Gardens Motor Lodge owner Daniel Lynch said his lodge would be busy for the entire games.

The lodge had a few single rooms available during the week but was completely booked out for this and next weekend.

For a relatively small town, he said, Whanganui brings in a large number of visitors, and hotels in the region were busy all year round.

Then when big events like the games came to town, accommodation ran out quickly.

“The problem is there are not enough beds for these big events,

“For the next two weeks I’m going to be inundated with, do you have any rooms? do you have any rooms? And the answer is no and people get quite upset because they can’t find anywhere to stay,” Lynch said.

The current state of accommodation in Whanganui benefited providers but made things difficult for travellers, he said.

Rockyora Sporting Association softball players from Perth, Western Australia. Photo / Bevan Conley

“It’s good for us, but there are fewer options.”

Stellar Restaurant and Bar duty manager Tabitha Holm said the week of the games was also going to be busy for the bar, with multiple large bookings spread across the event.

Currently, Friday, February 10, was looking to be the busiest day of the games for them.

“For Friday we’ve got a table of 30 [and] we’ve got a table of 18,” she said.

For big public events like the games, she said it was normal for the bar to be this busy.

“Due to it being the Masters Games we probably would expect to be quite busy.”

The bar had also been very busy over the recent Whanganui Vintage Weekend.

MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said those taking part in the games should be prepared to get wet on Saturday and Sunday.

“Unfortunately, it’s going to be a few showers around for Saturday, and Sunday looks similar,” he said.

Wet weekend on the cards before weather clears

The risk for showers would be highest in the afternoons and evenings, with cloudy conditions throughout the day.

Hot and humid conditions seen in the region over the week were also expected to continue through the weekend, with temperatures in the high 20s.

However, the weather can be expected to clear up on Monday thanks to westerlies blowing through.

“You’ll definitely notice on Monday morning as well when that shift comes through... from this really warm, humid air mass to a bit fresher conditions,” he said.

With those winds will come a reduction in temperatures and generally fine weather through Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Road safety message

The start of the games also coincides with Waitangi Weekend, and New Zealand Police are advising motorists to be wary while out on the roads.

National Road Policing Centre acting director Peter McKennie said motorists can expect to see an increased police presence on the road over the weekend.

“Whether you’re heading out of town to see friends and whanau or staying local this weekend, we want you to get to your destination safely,” he said.

He urged drivers to keep their speed down, show patience and maintain a safe following distance and good lane driving practice.



