New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Thomas Coughlan: Jacinda Ardern admits there's a cost-of-living crisis, but won't pivot away from climate agenda

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a dramatic cut to fuel taxes and public transport on Monday. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

ANALYSIS:

Pity the poor fuel excise duty - it should be celebrating.

The first legislation to give us national fuel taxes turns 100 this year (the taxes themselves came in a bit later). Fuel Excise

