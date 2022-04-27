Kelly Righton is believed to be wearing loose, leaf patterned pants, a white singlet and dark brown, leather, mid-calf boots. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing to the public for help in locating 36-year-old Kelly Righton, who has been reported missing from the village of Rangataua in the Ruapehu district.

She was last seen at around 11pm on Sunday, April 24.

Police said they had been making extensive enquiries to locate her, with police search-and-rescue staff and LandSAR volunteers from Taihape, Whanganui and Ruapehu searching the area around Rangataua.

An aerial search is also being conducted.

Righton is described as being of slim build, 165cm tall, and is believed to be wearing loose, leaf-patterned pants, a white singlet and dark brown, leather, mid-calf boots.

She is also likely to have a dark brown, thin blue-striped/chequered Swandri coat with her.

Her family and police ask anyone who has seen her to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information should call Police on 105, quoting file number 220425/5251.