Third person sought in relation to theft of Papatoetoe West School chickens

The chickens were called Whitey, Mighty, Tweety and Bluey. Photo / Supplied

A third person is being sought in relation to the theft of four beloved chickens from Papatoetoe West School.

Children were "absolutely devastated" when Whitey, Mighty, Tweety and Bluey were stolen and thought to be likely killed. Security footage showed the birds being taken out in bags.

The four hens were part of a school programme where children cared for and fed them, as well as collected their eggs.

Police have arrested two men aged in their thirties and jointly charged them with burglary, as well as issuing them with infringement notices for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

Police were unable to locate the four hens.

Information has been provided to the school that the third person was a vegan who wanted to rescue the chickens because he didn't like seeing them locked up, but police said that was not a line of inquiry they were following.

"We are however seeking a third person believed to have been involved in the theft who is yet to be identified," a police spokesperson said.

The teacher in charge of the chickens, Lisa Dalziel, said the coop is a 5m long by 2.5m wide enclosure with a house big enough for six and a fully enclosed run with grass, digging dirt, and a native bush area to play in.

Lisa Dalziel with one of the hens. Photo / Supplied

In a letter to the school community, Dalziel thanked everyone for their love and support at a time of "great sadness".

She said the school has received several offers of new chickens.

"We will be taking the time to consider all of the offers and will put in extra measures to ensure our coop is fully protected before we introduce new additions to our school."

One family has tied a bunch of flowers to the chicken coop after news broke of the theft.

Witnesses acted quickly when they spotted suspicious activity about 11.40am on Saturday. They caught the number plate of the vehicle being used in the theft and contacted police.

Dalziel said their help meant the police investigation was successful.

She said the efficiency and support of police working on the case has been "above and beyond".

Flowers have been attached to the coop. Photo / Supplied

It's the third time Papatoetoe West School has been targeted by thieves during Covid-19 lockdowns. Last year its swimming pool was broken into. The pump, chemicals, and the pool's cleaning machine were stolen.

And just over a week ago the school was broken into again, although the school it was difficult to determine whether just a few things had been upturned or anything was stolen.