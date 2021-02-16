Thieves take $10,000 worth of tools from Magpie turned builder's work truck

Builder Luke Ottley had between $8000 and $10,000 worth of tools stolen from his work truck on Tuesday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Former Magpie turned builder Luke Ottley's work just became a lot more challenging, after about $10,000 worth of tools were stolen from his work vehicle in the early hours of Tuesday.

Ottley said he was restless around 4am on Tuesday and could hear noises outside but didn't think anything of it.

"They [thieves] broke the side window and took everything off the back seat and then popped the hard lid on the tray, damaged the locks and took all my battery tools," he said.

He said the thieves had stolen around $8000 to $10,000 worth of gear – some of which belonged to his boss.

"It makes it really hard to work because you use those tools every single day to make a living, and it's an accumulation of those tools," he said.

With a baby on the way in just a few weeks, the 42-year-old builder said it's hard on the pocket.

The tools which were taken include impact wrenches, saws, drills, gib guns, routers, a palm sander and more.

Ottley's tools were not insured; he said he thought the truck would be safe, parked on the road in front of his house and locked.

"I've lived on Shakespeare [Rd] for over six years and have never had anything happen or broken into or stolen," he said.

"I usually don't park my work truck on the road, I might park there once or twice a month, I just did a grocery shop on Monday and parked out the front."

Luke Ottley's daughter Kendal set up a Givealittle page for her father to help replace his tools. Photo / Supplied

Ottley's two older daughters Kendal and Holly have set up a Givealittle page for their father to help him build his tool collection back up.

Kendal said on the page that her father was "too nice" to ask for stuff so she made it herself.

So far over $800 has been donated to the Givealittle page.

Ottley said it's been amazing how people have already reacted in the community and given money to "a total stranger."

"To see that people have actually donated makes you have a little bit more faith in humanity after the last couple of days, I was pretty down on Tuesday," he said.

Ottley added that the construction community has also come together to help a fellow 'tradie' in need, loaning him tools so he can continue to work.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report that a vehicle was broken into on Shakespeare Rd at some point overnight on February 15 and ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to get in touch, quoting file number 210216/0254.

"We urge people to keep valuable items safe and secure, whether in the home or in a vehicle," she said.

"Police encourage people to record the serial numbers of tools, electronic and valuable items, or mark these with an identifier that can be traced to your property."

Ottley said this has been a timely reminder for his workmates.

"We can't be too casual with what we have," he said.