Constable Ben Broughton travels to Whanganui schools to educate students about road safety. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are urging people to keep road safety front of mind as children return to school.

Whanganui constable Ben Broughton has been witness to many instances of parents ignoring road safety. Either crossing with their kids on unsafe portions of the road, or ignoring a clearly marked pedestrian crossing.

He says road safety messages need to be repetitive for children to properly absorb them.

“You have to do it over and over again.”

Parents need to ensure kids are practising a kerb drill of looking left and right before crossing. The should also be teaching children to stay aware, to listen for cars and to always use the marked school crossing.

“Kids will ultimately look to their parents.”

Broughton said parents allowing children to play close to busy roads had at times left him “flabbergasted”.

“These children act on impulse, if a toy of some sort goes onto the road they want to go get it — especially young kids.”

Speed and driver inattention were common causes of crashes, he said.

Drivers are not supposed to come to a complete stop at road patrol crossings, but should only slow down — unless the lollipop signs are out. Halting creates additional risk for young students crossing, as road patrol wardens can become confused by drivers.

The speed limit is 20km/h when driving past a stationary school bus, and drivers need to reduce their speed below 30km/h when passing schools.

Parents had to be the ones to set a good example for their children, he said.

Tips for parents on the school pickup run

Allow for plenty of time for school drop-offs so you are not rushed and give the road your full attention.

Often drop off and pick up zones are crowded before and after school. Suggest a meeting point further down the road as a safer option to avoid congestion.

Take the time to show your children the safest route to get to school and back home and practice with them. Remind them to look left and right and look out for cars.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.