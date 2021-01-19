'The whole sky lit up': Defiant home owner stayed put to defend house as Hastings scrub fire bore down

Crews were called to the blaze on Korokipo Rd, Fernhill, about 10.45pm on Tuesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hastings man was among many who stayed to defend his family home as a large scrub fire "lit up" the sky around him, despite calls for evacuation by firefighters.

Hawke's Bay firefighters spent much of the night at the scene of the blaze on Korokipo Rd, in Fernhill – one of at least two which broke out in the region overnight.

Crews were called to the fire about 10.45pm, which put up to six properties at risk – including one that suffered minor damage.

Fire and Emergency NZ said while homes were evacuated, no structures were lost.

The fire spread to about 200m along the roadside, according to a witness at the scene.

A local resident, who did not want to be named, said the experience was "scary for me and my kids".

He said his daughter and grandchildren were taken to Flaxmere to evacuate whilst he "didn't abandon ship".

"A lot of us stayed and tried to help emergency services, as little fires were popping up everywhere," he said.

"The whole sky was lit up. The fire came right up to the corner of my house after the wind blew everything over."

The man said at 9am he had been without power for 10 hours.

"They turned the power off. And as we have a pump, we couldn't get water," he said. "All the whanau from down the cul de sac came down to help – there were heaps of them."

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze without any injuries reported or damage to any of the houses nearby.

Photos from the scene show a large hedge left completely scorched from the heat of the fire.

Another witness said the fire had jumped the road and bought down multiple power lines and damaged the power poles.

A total of 23 houses remained without power after the blaze as at 8.30am.

According to Unison, partial restoration will be needed after the unplanned outage.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel remain at the scene to monitor for any flare-ups, however, and it is understood they will be there for much of today.

NZ Fire Service senior station officer Dennis O'Leary said his team has come on board to ensure the fire is completely put out.

O'Leary said the wind sent the fire across the road.

Police said officers helped with traffic control at the scene.

Tuesday's fire was less than 100 metres from a house with gang insignia that burned down on January 16.

Meanwhile, a suspicious scrub fire was brought under control at Napier's Bluff Hill lookout, after Fire and Emergency New Zealand were notified of the fire at about 6.50pm last night.

Police and fire crews attended a scrub fire atop Bluff Hill Lookout on Tuesday evening. Photo NZME

Two fire appliances and one tanker were called to the scrub fire which was being treated as suspicious.

Police cordoned off Lighthouse Rd and asked pedestrians to avoid using footpaths around the area.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 8pm, with strong winds working in firefighting crew's favour.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said the biggest gust of wind measured overnight in Hawke's Bay was 76km/hr at the Takapau Plains, between 3am and 4am.

Tuesday's winds in Napier reached highs of 68km/hr, according to Crabtree.

Emergency services also responded to a truck roll on State Highway 2 near Tangoio Falls, about 25 kilometres north of Napier.

They were notified of the incident about 7pm.