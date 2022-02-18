Voyager 2021 media awards
The successes and failures of Auckland Mayor Phil Goff - has he left the region better off?

17 minutes to read
Phil Goff, a happy man now. Photo / Dean Purcell

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

He's happy now, or so it seems. Phil Goff's a man who's always keen to engage – there's no one better at working the room – but you rarely see him relax.

This week, though,

