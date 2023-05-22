The sky’s the limit for Mātauranga Māori and Air New Zealand in-flight skincare package

Air New Zealand has partnered with Māori therapeutic skincare brand Aotea to share Rongoā Māori with the world. Video / Supplied

Mātauranga Māori is soaring to new heights in a new partnership between Air New Zealand and Aotea, a therapeutic skincare range produced on Aotea (Great Barrier Island).

The partnership comes as part of a long-awaited makeover including the airline’s uniforms, grooming rules for flight attendants, and snack options for customers.

Business Premier and Premium Economy passengers on long-haul flights will be treated to Harakeke Seed Oil and Mānuka Water Hand and Body Cream, with Business Premier customers getting the extra luxury of Kawakawa Healing Balm in their amenity kit.

Aotea founder Tama Toki (Ngāti Rehua, Ngā Puhi) was raised with Rongoā Māori.

“My grandmother was a Rongoā Māori (Māori medicine) practitioner. She would treat us kids with what we found in the bush and the Aotea range is an expression of that upbringing.”

Aotea Great Barrier Island, the home of Aotea, therapeutic skincare inspired by indigenous thinkers. Photo / Aotea Facebook

Everything is done on Aotea. The oils, honey, and hydrosols are grown, harvested, and extracted on the island that lies in the outer Hauraki Gulf, and products are packaged on-site.

“It’s something that our people here are quite proud of, our Māori community here. It’s something unique and different and we get to do it all on our ancestral kāinga,” he says.

Toki and his team take Rongoā Māori further than the products in the Aotea range; using their website as a journal to teach about the properties, history and traditional uses of kawakawa, harakeke, mānuka and kūmarahou.

Kawakawa balms have been used for centuries as a go-to treatment for everything from eczema and psoriasis to insect bites and burns.

Harakeke Seed Oil & Mānuka Water is “known for its rich and creamy texture. It’s packed with Omega 3, 6, and 9, and high in linoleic acid” which will help with the mid-flight dries.

Harakeke is another staple in Rongoā Māori found in the range. Mānuka water is an antioxidant extracted from the mānuka bush containing anti-inflammatory properties that reduces redness and heals inflamed skin.

“It’s a privilege to be able to see this part of our culture onboard Air New Zealand flights. We hope that it gives those travelling to Aotearoa an insight into our cultural identity,” says Toki.

Aotea products are now available to Air New Zealand Business Premier and Premium Economy passengers on long haul flights. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty says the partnership is evidence of Air New Zealand’s commitment to supporting local sustainable businesses and showcasing the very best of Aotearoa on the world stage.

“Our partnership with Aotea provides customers with amenities that tell a story inspired by New Zealand’s unique culture. Air New Zealand is proud to support local, Māori-owned business and put traditional ingredients that have been used by Māori for centuries into the hands of our customers.

“We believe that our Aotea products will not only enhance the travel experience for our customers but also showcase local suppliers working towards a more sustainable future. It’s a privilege to share these treasures with our customers when they fly with us.”

The deal has increased attention to the brand, giving Aotea a financial boost that will help the business to reinvest in local infrastructure and employ more people, giving back to the island community.

Toki says: “As Māori are all so proud to share anything from this country, whether it be our language our traditions, kapa haka. And one thing that I think is really fulfilling is being able to share something that’s so close to our culture. From such a tiny corner of the world, a tiny corner of our island. It’s really special for us here.”

