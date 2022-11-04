Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of ... the Hamilton West byelection

Steve Braunias
4 mins to read
Jesse Gaurav Sharma James sets off alone on his bid for the Hamilton West byelection. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

MONDAY

Dodge West was quiet.

Too quiet.

But then it had always been a rather quiet little frontier town on the banks of a slow, wide river that quietly crawled its way through pasture

