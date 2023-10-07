Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

The rise of online schooling: Why it’s taken off and where to from here

Amy Wiggins
By
8 mins to read
Kerikeri student Jade Sceats, 17, made the switch to online schooling through Crimson Global Academy and has no regrets.

Kerikeri student Jade Sceats, 17, made the switch to online schooling through Crimson Global Academy and has no regrets.

Online learning was thrust upon students around the country during the Covid lockdowns but now an increasing number of Kiwi kids are opting to do so.

One principal says it’s “the beginning of a big

The Covid catalyst

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Removing the barriers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

A lonely road?

Where to from here?

‘It really helped me extend myself’

Latest from New Zealand