Journalist Myjanne Jensen, the host of podcast The Maori in Me. Photo / Michael Cummingham

Journalist Myjanne Jensen, the host of podcast The Maori in Me. Photo / Michael Cummingham

Kia ora, my name is Myjanne Jensen and I’m a journalist and māmā to four living in Te Hiku o Te Ika - the Far North of New Zealand.

Growing up in Australia, I always knew I was Māori.

But as you can probably tell from my name, I’m also Danish on my dad’s side.

Ever since I was a little girl, there was always a part of me that longed to connect to both cultures, because living in Australia, I never felt particularly Danish or Māori “enough”.

I was fortunate to spend some time in Denmark as a young adult, but it wasn’t until I had my kids and my Nan died in 2018 that I realised I needed to come home to Aotearoa to truly connect with my Māori side.

So in 2021, in the middle of the pandemic, my husband and our girls packed up our lives in Brisbane and we headed home.

We moved straight to Te Hiku o Te Ika - the Far North, one of the regions with the largest Māori population. This is also where I whakapapa back to.

I’m not sure what I expected to feel coming home, but trying to make that connection to my culture has not always been an easy journey.

In fact, it’s often felt intensely lonely because I’ve come here on my own, without my immediate whānau or Nan to guide me.

When I first pitched this podcast, the question hanging over it was – am I Māori enough?

But, through the journey I’ve made on this series, I’ve reaffirmed the importance of connecting to my cultural identity and the impact it can have on your emotional, spiritual and mental wellbeing.

I’ve also learned that it’s not about whether you are enough (whatever that even means!), it’s about whakapapa and the connection you feel inside and with the world and people around you.

As part of this kaupapa, I will speak to some incredible people who will their own stories of what it means to be Māori.

It’s my hope that by exploring a range of topics relating to Māori identity and culture, it will create more opportunities for important kōrero in this space.

Listen to the full episode above to hear the start of Myjanne’s journey.

The Māori in Me is a NZ Herald podcast, hosted and produced by Myjanne Jensen.

Listen to The Māori in Me on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.