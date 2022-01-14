Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

The Kiwi ute love affair: From Ford Ranger to Toyota Hilux and beyond

9 minutes to read
New Zealanders love their utes. Pete Paton has a work ute but also a big 4WD to go off-road at weekends. Photo / George Heard

Kurt Bayer
By
Kurt Bayer

Reporter

What could be more Kiwi than a ute? Kurt Bayer explores one of our great national obsessions.

As ubiquitous as Sunday roasts and No 8 wire mentality, they're everywhere.

There are around half a million

