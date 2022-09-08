Juliana Hererra was killed in her home in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Juliana Hererra was killed in her home in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

The man charged with killing Colombian woman Juliana Herrera in her Christchurch home has today pleaded guilty to murder.

Joseph James Brider admitted the charge, and two others of abduction with intent to commit a sexual offence and breaching parole conditions in the High Court at Christchurch this morning.

Until today suppression orders prevented his name being published along with the horrendous details of the attack - described by a senior detective as "the worst scene I have even seen".

The Herald can now reveal that Brider had only been out of prison for 72 days when he murdered Herrera in her Addington home.

He had been jailed for a violent kidnapping and rape in Taranaki.

Joseph Brider in court. Photo / Kurt Bayer

The Parole Board refused to release him on multiple occasions but as his official sentence end date neared, agreed to let Brider out of prison under a raft of strict monitoring conditions.

Despite those conditions, he reoffended - murdering his neighbour Herrera in her bed.

The 37-year-old stabbed Herrera to death at the Grove Rd flat on or about January 22.

The court heard today that a week after he was released he searched "Colombia lady" on his phone.

After that he purchased two rolls of masking tape and searched again for Hererra online - putting her name into Facebook and Google.

He searched again the day before the murder.

He purchased a box of condoms and latex gardening gloves and on the night of the murder he searched a number of pornographic sites including men sneaking in on women sleeping and "familial relations videos".

That night Hererra returned home from a night out with a friend intending going to bed.

She saw Brider sitting outside his flat and asked her friend to drive her up to her door and wait for her as she felt "threatened by" and uncomfortable about him.

"He gave her a bad feeling and she felt like she was being watched," a friend told police.

"She was deeply concerned for her safety... she did not feel safe because of the neighbour," another friend said.

The night she was killed she spent some time online speaking to friends.

After midnight Brider broke into Hererra's house.

A sleep app recording night time noises captured the first 10 minutes of her murder.

Hererra was heard saying "excuse me" and later "crying and begging for her life".

"Stop, shut up," Brider told her, threatening repeatedly to cut her throat.

Screaming and an "audible struggle" could also be heard.

The man who murdered Juliana Hererra. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Brider sexually assaulted and violently attacked her.

Eight minutes into the recoding three punches could be heard and Brider said to his victim "are you going to behave".

The recording finishes with Hererra moaning and saying "where are you taking me".

Forensic evidence revealed Hererra tried to escape but was "dragged" back across the bed.

Brider took her to the lounge and she tried to fight him off and run away.

He inflicted 51 separate blunt force injuries and stabbed her repeatedly, effectively gutting the terrified woman at one stage.

Hererra's friend went to meet her at the flat the next day for a planned bike ride.

Brider spoke to the friend saying "she must still be asleep".

Hours later Hererra was found dead in her own home - naked apart from one sock and showing distinct defensive wounds along with the almost 30 stab wounds that killed her.

Forensic examinations of both Hererra and Brider's flats revealed blood, fingerprints and semen pointing directly to the killer.

Brider tried to conceal his involvment, showering, washing clothing and disposing of the murder weapon and other items.

Afterwards he drove to McDonalds.

Later when he spoke to police he acknowleged he knew a woman lived next door but claimed he did not know her or where she was from.

Brider initially denied the charge but today changed his plea to guilty in the High Court at Christchurch before Justice Jonathan Eaton.

Brider will be sentenced at a later date.

Police at the scene of the alleged murder. Photo / Hamish Clark

A group of Hererra's friends were in court today to see her killer, supported by senior police who worked on the murder investigation.

Herrera's family attended the hearing today remotely from Colombia.

Her sister spoke to the Herald earlier this year.

Saray Bonilla said Herrera left Colombia a decade ago and was looking for a safer, calmer life.



Her home city was rife with assaults, robberies, violent crime and she wanted a future free from danger.

She chose Christchurch and, for 10 years her dream came true - she was happy, secure, not scared or worried about her environment.

"Juliana was a woman with a great heart - always looking after her mum and very proud to be an aunty," said Bonilla.



"It didn't matter how her mood was, she always gave people a big smile.

"Juliana was a gentle, considerate and kind person. She could seem introverted and reserved, but once you got to know her, you realised she was very cheerful and kind-hearted.

"She was always willing to help. Her love filled our hearts."

More soon.