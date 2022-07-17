Participants at the last Kāpiti Women's Triathlon, which was held in 2020.

After being cancelled at the last minute for the past two years, the organisers of the Kāpiti Women's Triathlon are determined their 40th-anniversary event next year will be one to remember.

The last time the event went ahead was in 2020, just before the pandemic hit New Zealand's shores, with the only inconvenience being delayed swim caps for participants due to lockdowns in China.

However, last year the event was cancelled at 9.30pm the night before it was due to run, after the Government announced we were heading into alert level 2 at 6am the next morning, limiting the numbers allowed for large events.

The 2020 Kāpiti Women's Triathlon organising committee.

This was the first time in 28 years the event had been cancelled.

This year's event was also set to go ahead, but was cancelled a month out after too much uncertainty around the Government's Covid-19 restrictions.

But now, planning is going ahead for next year's triathlon.

"Having two events cancelled almost at the last minute, we actually had a lot of stuff good to go that we can roll out again for next year's event which takes the pressure off," said event co-ordinator Carrie Yaxley.

"Merchandise and equipment that was designed and purchased for the past two years are all set for next year.

Kāpiti Triaddix, Megan O'mara (left), Shalyse Murphy, Cat Wylde and Georgia Baird.

"Planning is going well and we feel in control, which is exciting for our 40th anniversary."

Having been involved for the past 12 years, this is the first year Carrie has taken on the responsibility of running the triathlon as the event co-ordinator.

"It will be the same this year as it normally is, but I will add my own personality to it."

There are 40th-anniversary celebrations planned, including finishers medals for all participants.

"We normally don't do a medal because we want to keep registrations as cheap as possible, which is a significant cost.

"But while we're having a big celebration it will be nice to applaud people with a medal."

Carrie said the committee is looking forward to running an event after two years of cancellations.

"We're looking forward to actually doing an event."

With a background in event management and having been race director for many other events, Carrie said the Kāpiti Women's Triathlon is one of the most impressive events she has been involved in.

"It's incredibly inclusive and the atmosphere at the finish line is wonderful.

"This gives people the motivation, not just motivation for professional athletes, but for everybody.

"It's not about finishing, but about your journey to get to the start line.

"We don't want people to win a million dollars, we quite simply want people to achieve something.

"It's not about supermodels showing up in their tri-suits, you can turn up on your 20-year-old bike, and as long as it is roadworthy you can join the event.

"That's really important to us - we don't want there to be barriers to participation, it's quite simply about giving it a go.

"It's about achieving something."

Event details

What: Kāpiti Women's Triathlon

When: Sunday, February 26

Where: Marine Gardens, Raumati Beach

More details/registration: www.kwt.org.nz