Portia Bills with Jerry the blue-tongued support skink. Photo / Paul Taylor

Most domestic blue-tongued skinks spend their time lazing around their enclosure and basking in the sunlight, often oblivious to the world around them.

Not Jerry though. He has a job, clothes, plenty of friends and even a wall full of menu ideas.

The 6-year-old reptile works at Frimley Primary in Hastings, where he helps tamariki who are struggling with learning or personal issues.

“I knew I had a few students here that would connect with him. He became so popular that I was bringing him every day,” said learning support co-ordinator Jodi Hunter.

She took Jerry in after his previous adoptive parents moved to Australia. She and her daughter Elise are his main guardians and they’re assisted by “aunty” and learning assistant Rochelle Bills.

Ariki Eagle (left), Ariki Papaea, Rico Hewitt, Portia Bills and Atua Papaea enjoy time with Jerry the skink. Photo / Paul Taylor

From her experience in trauma-informed practice and working with neurodiverse students, Hunter knew Jerry would be of assistance with students.

“He definitely helps with relaxation, regulation and trauma. He’s quite therapeutic so they can come in, stroke him and he will sleep and be calm.”

After getting permission from the principal and checking that Jerry was allowed to be at school, he became a permanent fixture, sitting in on learning and support sessions.

“I was bringing his enclosure every day as well. It was a bit of an ordeal, so the school did a pyjama day fundraiser to buy a school enclosure so he could become our official support skink,” Hunter said.

You’ll either see Jerry for a session during visiting hours at Hunter’s office or when he comes around for visits in his super-swag hi-vis vest, one of the many clothing items he owns.

“I went through the SPCA documentation that made up our school document and one of the recommendations was that any animal working in a support role needed to be easily identifiable with a support vest,” Hunter said.

It’s safe to say Jerry is pretty spoiled. Students make art, clothes and even recipe books for him, despite the fact that he eats only once a week.

Year 6 students Kayden Lyon and Amandeep Parmar both have sessions with Jerry and said he was a great friend.

“He helps me calm down when I get frustrated,” Lyon said.

“Whenever I feel lonely, Jerry helps me a lot,” Parmar said.

Elise Hunter has even come up with a system for being comfortable around Jerry.

“Lizard Learner” is where you feel OK to touch and have Jerry on your arm and “Lizard Legend” is when you can have him on your shoulder. Those who attain the title of “Lizard Lord” will even let Jerry lick their face.

This Hawke’s Bay Today reporter wasn’t quite brave enough for that.

Jerry and his whānau Jodi Hunter (left), Elise Hunter and Rochelle Bills. Photo / Paul Taylor

