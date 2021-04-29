'The hype is there': Historic women's Super Rugby clash kicking off this weekend

Blues Super Rugby captains Eloise Blackwell and Patrick Tuipulotu hang off the Sky Walk at the Auckland Sky Tower with the women's rugby trophy, the Waipuea Womens Rugby Taonga. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Blues Super Rugby captains Eloise Blackwell and Patrick Tuipulotu hang off the Sky Walk at the Auckland Sky Tower with the women's rugby trophy, the Waipuea Womens Rugby Taonga. Photo / Brett Phibbs

History will be made on Saturday when the first women's rugby clash between Super teams kicks off at Auckland's Eden Park.

The Blues women's rugby squad will face the Chiefs at 4.35pm, as part of a double-header matchup with the Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa men's Blues and Chiefs game at 7.05pm.

The cloud and possible showers forecast by Metservice for Auckland on Saturday morning is set to ease and become fine by midday, ahead of the match with a high of 20C and low of 8C.

The Blues women's squad will be led by Black Ferns captain Eloise Blackwell, who said her team was "super excited" about the upcoming matchup.

"We have been progressing well as the week has gone on. The hype is there and you can see the excitement levels."

Blues men's captain Patrick Tuipulotu, who won't be playing on Saturday due to injury, said it had been great to have their counterparts around.

"The boys have taken the opportunity when they can to talk to the women and learn and share their knowledge.

"I am not playing on Saturday so I will get the opportunity to see some of their game and we wish them well. There are some exciting players and I am sure they will put on a really good spectacle."

Black Fern Les Elder will captain the Chiefs, donning the number seven jersey.

Chiefs head coach Chad Shepherd said his side was excited to be part of the historic occasion.

"There is a great buzz among the team, and we are excited to kick things off come Saturday."

When and where

Eden Park Auckland

Saturday, May 1

Blues Women v Chiefs Women – 4.35pm

Blues Men v Chiefs Men – 7.05pm