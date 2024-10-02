The crimes were so unusual at the time, there was not yet a name for them, with Burgess’ false personas beginning before the documentary Catfish had premiered in American cinemas in 2010.

Over a series of articles across several months, Fisher detailed the actions of the “Facebook Predator”, and eventually met with Burgess on several occasions. She referred to herself as ‘The Puppeteer’ in an interview with 60 Minutes the same year.

When Burgess went to jail for two years and two months in 2013, Fisher assumed that would be the end of the story.

Then, two years later, an email out of the blue alerted him to a new victim who has had her personal and professional life upended by Burgess, and revealed that Burgess’ catfishing resumed shortly after she left prison.

In Chasing Ghosts: The Puppeteer, a new five-part podcast, Fisher revisits his original investigation from 2011, speaking to the victims from the time, and encounters those who have been impacted over the past nine years by Burgess’ catfishing.

The series will explore the difficulties with policing the internet, the role social media giants should be playing in stopping these crimes, and the impact these types of crimes have on victims.

And Fisher sits down with Burgess again, 13 years since their last interview, to get her side of the story on why she can’t stop catfishing people.

Listen to Chasing Ghosts - The Puppeteer for more on the case of Natalia Burgess - and how the ‘death’ of one of her personas is still haunting people over a decade later.

