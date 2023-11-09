The Great New Zealand Road Trip: Nine Questions With... Trish Peng

Fashion designer Trish Peng.

NZ Herald editor-at-large Shayne Currie is on a two-week road trip to gauge the mood of the nation and meet everyday and notable Kiwis making a difference in their communities and wider world. Today, we have Nine Questions With... fashion designer Trish Peng (below), and Tauranga woman Frances Denz speaks to reporter Megan Wilson about being an “Unfortunate Experiment” patient.

What’s the one word to sum up your mood right now?

Excited.

What do you wish people knew about where you live?

I wish more people knew about the beauty of Auckland and what a connected city it is. We are lucky to be surrounded by welcoming locals and an embracing cultural atmosphere, and are spoiled with incredible dining options to enjoy.

What are your passions?

Without a doubt, designing wedding dresses! Going on a journey with each unique bride and just knowing that you are part of someone’s special day is truly such a surreal and rewarding feeling.

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

I absolutely admire Dame Trelise Cooper. I actually had the pleasure of working for her for five years, and I’m in absolute awe of not only the incredible business she has created, but also her humanitarian efforts.

Top New Zealand fashion designer Dame Trelise Cooper.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Finding the perfect work/life balance, for sure! I absolutely love my job and consider myself incredibly lucky to be doing what I love daily. The ideal balance for me is also making sure I spend enough time with my fiance Tim, our dogs Stella and Ollie and my friends and family - this way, my cup is always full.

What is your greatest fear?

Since becoming an aunty, my fear is that my niece and her generation may live in an environment that isn’t as wonderful, or may even be worse-off if we don’t collectively make changes to ensure we preserve the beauty of our environment.

What is it that you most dislike?

I would say when people don’t deliver on what they say. I’m a firm believer that our actions and efforts carry more weight than our words.

What is on your bucket list?

A definite item on my bucket list is to travel more. Exploring new destinations and immersing myself in different cultures is enriching. However, I also aspire to explore more of my own backyard right here in beautiful New Zealand. There is truly so much more to see.

What do you hope/think NZ will look like in 10 years?

My vision for New Zealand in 10 years time is for it to be proudly known as a country where our people enjoy a high quality of life. I hope the environment is cherished and protected, and that our country continues to be known for its unique blend of natural wonders and cultural richness.

