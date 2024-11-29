I’ve lived in the same area (and the same street!) in London for the last 60 years and so far as I’m concerned, it’s a nice and friendly place to live. I just love the whole of New Zealand!

What are your passions?

Chelsea FC, a passion for learning and using my profile to help others.

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

There are many legendary Kiwis that I admire from Sir Edmund Hillary and Sid Going to the modern-day great, Samuel Whitelock. But my No 1 pick has got to be Sir Richard Hadlee who, alongside Sir Garfield Sobers, was the finest cricket all-rounder who ever played the game.

The Chase star Shaun Wallace is a big supporter of the All Blacks, but concedes he has divided loyalties whenever they play against England.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

That you are happy with how your own life is going.

What is your greatest fear?

I suppose my greatest fear is really letting myself down.

What is it that you most dislike?

Betrayal.

What is on your bucket list?

Keep on setting and hopefully achieving the goals I set for myself.

What do you hope/think New Zealand will look like in 10 years?

A thriving economy, an increasingly influential player on the world stage and finally, still producing the best rugby players in the world 👏🏾👍🏾😊❤️👊🏾💪🏿🤞🏾✌🏾









Editor-at-large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including managing editor, NZ Herald editor and Herald on Sunday editor.