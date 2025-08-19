Advertisement
The Great New Zealand Road Trip - Nine Questions with rugby referee and doctor Ben O’Keeffe

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Top-flight international rugby referee Ben O’Keeffe. Photo / Getty Images

Each day on The Great New Zealand Road Trip, we catch up with a notable and noteworthy New Zealander, posing to them the same nine questions. Today, international rugby referee Ben O’Keeffe responds.

What’s one word to sum up your mood right now?

Exhausted. I’ve just returned from the Lions

