Updated

The Great New Zealand Road Trip: Nine Questions with ... Ruby Tui

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Ruby Tui's idea of perfect happiness is winning a Rugby World Cup at home. Photo / Michael Craig

Each day on The Great New Zealand Road Trip, Shayne Currie catches up with a noteworthy New Zealander, measuring their mood and hopes for the country. Today, we hear from one of New Zealand’s great rugby legends, Ruby Tui.

What’s the one word to sum up your mood right now?

Inspired.

What do you wish people knew about where you live?

Tay Street Beach Kitchen [in Mt Maunganui], a beautiful location with a great coconut latte.

What are your passions?

Footy, family, travel, being a part of a diverse group of people coming together for a bigger purpose.

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

My granddad (we call him Grandman). He got his family through so much, he was always kind to other people and I feel a lot of my opportunities have been created from decisions he made.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Winning a Rugby World Cup at home.

Ruby Tui has released her autobiography, which details her difficult upbringing. Photo / Michael Craig
What is your greatest fear?

Something happening to my family and I’m not there.

What is it that you most dislike?

When you find a cockroach then look away for a second and then look back and it’s gone.

What is on your bucket list?

Taking my family on a first-class flight.

What do you hope/think NZ will look like in 10 years?

I hope we have developed more in the Tiriti space; it is educated well; there is support on pronunciation from a young age; and every party involved feels heard and aligned.

I hope rugby fans support all rugby and fandom is not based on gender, religion, sexuality or any of that, just a positive reason to come together and unite about something.

I hope my parents are happy.

I hope the people of New Zealand are happy and proud of where they come from.


Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including managing editor, NZ Herald editor and Herald on Sunday editor.

