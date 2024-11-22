Ruby Tui's idea of perfect happiness is winning a Rugby World Cup at home. Photo / Michael Craig
Each day on The Great New Zealand Road Trip, Shayne Currie catches up with a noteworthy New Zealander, measuring their mood and hopes for the country. Today, we hear from one of New Zealand’s great rugby legends, Ruby Tui.
What’s the one word to sum up your mood right now?
Inspired.
What do you wish people knew about where you live?
I hope we have developed more in the Tiriti space; it is educated well; there is support on pronunciation from a young age; and every party involved feels heard and aligned.
I hope rugby fans support all rugby and fandom is not based on gender, religion, sexuality or any of that, just a positive reason to come together and unite about something.
I hope my parents are happy.
I hope the people of New Zealand are happy and proud of where they come from.
