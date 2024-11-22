Tay Street Beach Kitchen [in Mt Maunganui], a beautiful location with a great coconut latte.

What are your passions?

Footy, family, travel, being a part of a diverse group of people coming together for a bigger purpose.

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

My granddad (we call him Grandman). He got his family through so much, he was always kind to other people and I feel a lot of my opportunities have been created from decisions he made.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Winning a Rugby World Cup at home.

Ruby Tui has released her autobiography, which details her difficult upbringing. Photo / Michael Craig

What is your greatest fear?

Something happening to my family and I’m not there.

What is it that you most dislike?

When you find a cockroach then look away for a second and then look back and it’s gone.

What is on your bucket list?

Taking my family on a first-class flight.

Road trip leg 4.

What do you hope/think NZ will look like in 10 years?

I hope we have developed more in the Tiriti space; it is educated well; there is support on pronunciation from a young age; and every party involved feels heard and aligned.

I hope rugby fans support all rugby and fandom is not based on gender, religion, sexuality or any of that, just a positive reason to come together and unite about something.

I hope my parents are happy.

I hope the people of New Zealand are happy and proud of where they come from.





