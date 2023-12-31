Voyager 2023 media awards
The future of education? Virtual reality schools bring lessons alive with VR tech

Amy Wiggins
By
7 mins to read
Students from a Year 7 class at Whangaparāoa College use VR in class to learn about electrical circuits. Photo / Ben Dickens

Kiwi kids are spending their school day roaming the streets of New York, visiting Hillary’s Hut in Antarctica or taking a dive in one of New Zealand’s marine reserves - all without leaving the classroom.

