Lauren Dickason as the jury delivered a majority verdict finding her guilty of murdering her three children. Photo / George Heard

After a month-long trial and three days of deliberation, the jury has returned a verdict in the Lauren Dickason trial at the High Court in Christchurch.

Dickason has been found guilty of murder for the deaths of her three children, 6-year-old Liane and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla, in 2021.

Dickason has always admitted to doing the crime but pleaded not guilty due to the state of her mental health at the time.

The trial has been closely followed by thousands of Kiwis over the last few weeks.

The New Zealand Herald’s Anna Leask has been there covering the trial and joins us on The Front Page to discuss what she witnessed.

Note that this episode does contain graphic details that may not be suitable for some listeners.

