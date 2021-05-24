The Flaxmere fence-painting family giving passers-by a smile

The Price family have been painting their fence since lockdown last year for special occasions including Mother's Day. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Price family have been painting their fence since lockdown last year for special occasions including Mother's Day. Photo / Warren Buckland

This Flaxmere home has more than just your average white picket fence.

Wilray Price and his family started adding artistic flair to their front fence in Peterhead Ave while in Level 4 lockdown last year.

They haven't stopped since.

The fence is currently a Mother's Day mural, but is set to be redone again sometime next week in time for Matariki.

Price said they initially painted the fence for his wife Louisa's father for Anzac Day.

The Price family first started painting their fence for Louisa's father who served in the Air Force. Photo / Supplied

Her father served in the Air Force and had just moved into the Swansea Retirement Village before lockdown in March 20, just around the corner from them.

During Lockdown and on Anzac Day, not being able to go anywhere, or see Louisa's father, they were stuck with what they could do.

"We just decided we were going to paint our fence for him," Price said.

So, Wilray, Louise and their eight children got out their brushes and rollers and painted an Anzac tribute.

Since their first attempt last year the couple and their family have changed the fence's appearance many times, painting it for many occasions including Mother's Day, Christmas and Valentine's Day.

The thought process from the Price family was simple - they're allowed to paint their fence, so why not use it to spread joy?

The Price Family's most recent 'Mother's Day' fence. Photo / Supplied

The family of 10 are all into art, with some of Louisa and Wilray's children having studied animation and Māori Arts.

Wilray said he's currently studying a master's degree in art at EIT.

"We also enjoy making everyone happy and the interaction between people who drive past and honk their horn, and can see they've got a big smile on their face," he said.

The family also tries to get people passing by to add something when they are outside painting.

"Last year for Mother's Day Henare O'Keefe came and painted a flower with his wife, which awesome," Wilray said.

The painting process can take anything from a day to a week to complete and they plan to keep regularly giving the fence a facelift.