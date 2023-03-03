Fifty-one people were killed in the Christchurch mosque shootings while another 40 were injured. Photo / NZME

Questions surrounding why 51 people were massacred in what has been dubbed the country’s darkest day will remain unanswered for longer still.

Coroner Brigitte Windley has announced the first phase of the coronial inquest into the Christchurch mosque shootings has been shelved for the interim as counsel work to tackle the case’s challenging workload.

The hearing, which will examine the terrorist attack carried out by Brenton Harrison Tarrant in March 2019, was scheduled for May 15 to June 9 this year. The Ministry of Justice is now working to confirm a date for a six-week hearing later in the year.

In a statement issued today, Coroner Windley acknowledged the impact the delay would have on those seeking closure.

However, ensuring fairness to all those involved and preserving the integrity of the coronial process needed to be upheld, she said.

While counsel involved in the inquest have been working “diligently and productively”, Coroner Windley said there has been an increasing pressure to keep the May hearing on track.

She said the volume of information disclosure was a particular issue.

Brenton Harrison Tarrant was jailed for life for the 2019 terror killings Photo / Pool

Given these concerns, the Coroner earlier invited counsel to make submissions on the viability of the May hearing. Interested parties were also heard.

Most agencies involved expressed a willingness to proceed, albeit with some concerns, while other submissions strongly favoured an adjournment, she said in a statement.

“Some counsel went as far as saying that the fixture was ‘no longer viable’ or would breach natural justice requirements, while others simply expressed concern about the level of work still required,” the Coroner said.

“Many of the interested parties expressed dismay and frustration about the possibility of further delay, but ultimately supported an adjournment if it was necessary to ensure that the inquiry could properly and fully explore the issues.”

The magnitude of the tragedy demands a thorough coronial response, Coroner Windley said.

“It is vitally important that this inquiry is conducted in a manner that retains its integrity and maintains trust and confidence in the process.”

The Coroner said it was with regret that she found herself in the position of having to choose between further delay and a risk the inquiry may proceed with doing justice to those who were killed in the attack.

“...and, perhaps, without learning all the lessons for saving lives in the future which this tragedy may hold,” she said.

“While it may be of little comfort, I reiterate my firm commitment to a fair and robust process that involves a full and proper exploration of all the important issues for inquiry”.

Coroner Windley said the first phase of an inquest was critically important to all interested parties.

For whānau, it offered the hope of access to previously unavailable information and a measure of closure, she said.

In August 2020, Tarrant, who in addition to killing 51 people wounded 40, was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole – meaning he will never be released. It is the first time in New Zealand history this sentence has been imposed.

By the numbers:

• There are 12 in-scope issues for the inquiry. The First Phase inquest will address nine, related to the events of the day of the attack.

• There have been 74 Minutes or decisions since the decision on the Scope of the Inquiry in April 2022.

• There are more than 120 interested parties to the inquiry, a number which is still increasing.

• There have been 19 separate information disclosures, including five sensitive information disclosures.

• The inquiry has reviewed more than 7500 documents from the Police IMT file alone.

• Information from other agencies includes 737 radio communications, 32 emergency calls and 100 audio recordings from the Emergency Operations Centre.

• Just one tranche of digital exhibits required a review of about 20,000 photographs, some 180 emergency calls, more than 2300 radio communications, and footage from more than 120 CCTV cameras.