Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

The Data Set: Your cost of living increase is likely more than you think

Chris Knox
By
5 mins to read
Inflation continues to drive up the cost of living for New Zealanders. Photo / 123RF

Inflation continues to drive up the cost of living for New Zealanders. Photo / 123RF

The Data Set is a column exploring and explaining the data that affects our lives. Today, NZME’s head of newsroom data Chris Knox digs into inflation numbers and interest costs.

ANALYSIS

Unprecedented inflation is driving

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand