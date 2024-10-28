Privacy lawyer Rick Shera told The Front Page that, when you send off your DNA, the sequence is extracted and stored on the company’s systems.

“So when you do this, you agree to the terms of use in their privacy policies. By and large, these organisations are based in the United States.

“Then there are laws which might apply over and above the privacy policy in the particular jurisdiction or country where the organisation is based.

“So they own that data set. And so the privacy policies will generally often say in the event of a sale of our business, we can sell our assets, including that personal information you’ve given.”

There might be some controls around the information sold but, with so many jurisdictions and different laws, it was hard to navigate, he said.

“In any of those scenarios where the assets are sold, we don’t have any control over who might be the purchaser of those assets and what they then might use that information for.

“Worst-case scenario could end up in a jurisdiction that has no privacy protection whatsoever.”

Handing over your credit card information or driver’s licence to a company was a different scenario, Shera said.

“But at the end of the day, you can change your driver’s licence, you can change your credit card, you can change your passwords and so on. You can’t change your DNA.”

His advice for anyone wanting to sign up for one of these sites?

“Don’t,” he said. “People have to understand the potential downsides of doing it and then balance that against the buzz of finding out you have 60% Scottish ancestry.”

