The unveiling of the display case marks the beginning of a long-term tribute to Phillipps’ legacy, which will be available to the public from today.
Located in the museum’s atrium, the display showcases a collection of iconic items from Phillipps’ life, including the signature jersey worn in the Pink Frost video and a recreation of the Heavenly Pop Hits compilation cover.
Among the artefacts are images from Phillipps' personal collection, including memorabilia from The Chills, original drawings, family photos and figurines.
Tūhura Otago Museum director Dr Ian Griffin said it was an “absolute honour” to showcase the items to represent Phillipps’ legacy.
“Martin Phillipps and The Chills are foundational to New Zealand’s music history...we are proud to not only celebrate his contribution to the Dunedin Sound but also his global impact, as reflected in his incredible body of work.”
Griffin, who had a close relationship with Phillipps and his family, has previously named asteroids after Phillipps and The Chills in a further tribute to their place in history.