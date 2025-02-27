Among the artefacts are images from Phillipps' personal collection, including memorabilia from The Chills, original drawings, family photos and figurines.

Tūhura Otago Museum director Dr Ian Griffin said it was an “absolute honour” to showcase the items to represent Phillipps’ legacy.

The exhibit features items from Martin Phillipps' own archives, including family photos, original drawings and memorabilia from The Chills. Photo / Ben Tomsett

“Martin Phillipps and The Chills are foundational to New Zealand’s music history...we are proud to not only celebrate his contribution to the Dunedin Sound but also his global impact, as reflected in his incredible body of work.”

Griffin, who had a close relationship with Phillipps and his family, has previously named asteroids after Phillipps and The Chills in a further tribute to their place in history.

“This display is just one more way to ensure that Martin’s contributions are remembered and appreciated, not just in New Zealand, but across the world,” he said.

The newly unveiled Martin Phillipps display at Tūhura Otago Museum honours the iconic frontman of The Chills. Photo / Ben Tomsett

The display will continue to be highlighted during New Zealand Music Month in May, and will later find a long-term home in the museum’s People of the World gallery.

Some of the artefacts have been donated by the Phillipps.

Phillipps’ sisters Rachel Devereux and Sara Barham said it was “incredibly humbling” to see their brother’s legacy being honoured in this way.

“We know that these pieces are exactly where Martin would want them to be — celebrating his life and his music in a place that tells the story of New Zealand’s rich cultural history.”

Several of the items in the display were personally selected by Phillipps to be featured in the artwork for the new posthumous Spring Board LP.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.