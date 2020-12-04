Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

The Catholic Church 'playbook': Survivors on how it covered up historic sexual abuse in New Zealand

6 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Frances Tagaloa, who was abused as a primary school student in Auckland, appeared before the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State Care. Video / Abuse in State Care Royal Commission
Isaac Davison
By:

Social Issues Reporter, NZ Herald

It took Moeapulu Frances Tagaloa nearly 20 years to read the apology she received from the Catholic Church.

Tagaloa, who grew up in a Samoan-Irish family in Grey Lynn, finally mustered the courage to lay

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.