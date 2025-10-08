Advertisement
The C-word: Still offensive or just another swear word? – The Elephant

Miriama Kamo & Mark Crysell
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

It’s only four letters long - but for centuries, the C-word has been the most taboo word in the English language. But should it be?

The Elephant is a new online video series that tackles the conversations New Zealanders often avoid. It dives into big, uncomfortable questions, looking beyond the echo chambers in search of a fearless and honest debate. This week, in episode 3, hosts Miriama Kamo and Mark Crysell debate the C-word. Warning:

