Sociolinguist Dr Julia de Bres says its power lies in its origins. “It’s rooted in sexism. You’re reducing a person to female genitals – that’s why it carries so much more weight than ‘dick’ or ‘prick’. But language never stands still.”

Among Gen Z, it’s already shifting. Nineteen-year-olds William Lyall and Alice McCabe told The Elephant they use it affectionately. “I’d call Alice a c***, but in a nice way,” said Lyall. “You even hear ‘you’re giving c***’ now, and that’s a compliment.”

Queer culture has gone further, flipping the word into a badge of pride. Drag queen Medulla Oblongata said: “With love, it uplifts. With spite, it destroys.”

But for others, it’s still toxic. Women’s advocate Jackie Clarke said she uses it only when nothing else will do. “I lived with a c*** for 28 years,” she said of her abusive partner, who died in 2018. “It’s the only word that fits.”

Miriama Kamo and Mark Crysell react to the use of the word. Photo / The Elephant

Politics hasn’t been immune either. Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson used it at a rally in 2018, while Act deputy leader Brooke van Velden repeated it in Parliament this year. Both times, outrage followed – proof it still rattles middle New Zealand or, at the very least, NZ First leader Winston Peters.

Broadcaster and ZM host Bree Tomasel reckons its shock value is fading. “It used to be unthinkable on air. Now it’s still near the top of the Broadcasting Standards Authority’s list, but it doesn’t land the same punch.”

Broadcaster and ZM host Bree Tomasel. Photo / File

Even inside The Elephant, the hosts couldn’t agree. Kamo admitted she still couldn’t say it. Crysell argued the opposite: “The point of a swear word is to shock. Strip that away and it loses its purpose.”

