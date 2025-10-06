Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Editorial
Home / New Zealand

The binge battle: Fewer young Kiwis drinking hazardously but binge culture still strong – Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

New Zealanders are drinking less alcohol, but binge drinking is still problematic. Photo / 123RF

New Zealanders are drinking less alcohol, but binge drinking is still problematic. Photo / 123RF

Kiwis’ drinking habits are changing for the good, according to the Ministry of Health’s latest annual survey. New Zealanders are drinking less alcohol, a trend that has continued for the past few years, while zero or low-alcohol options have increased.

At the same time, new Ministry of Justice data

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save