The 90% Project: Newstalk ZB hosts Heather du Plessis-Allan, Simon Barnett and James Daniels support Covid vaccine push

"The more of us who go down and get our jabs, the more of us who will be protected and the brighter our future's going to be."

Newstalk ZB host Heather du Plessis-Allan is among the well-known Kiwis throwing their support behind The 90% Project.

The campaign run by the Herald aims to get 90 per cent of eligible New Zealanders vaccinated against Covid 19 by Christmas.

"This is your call to arms," du Plessis-Allan said. "Your arms, my arms, everyone's arms.

"If you haven't done it already, please head down to your Covid jab centre and get one in the arm."

Simon Barnett and James Daniels, of Newstalk ZB's afternoon show, have also given their support to the project explaining why being vaccinated is so important to them.

Barnett said vaccination was the key not only in getting the economy going but in being able to "do life again the way we want to".

"I totally support The 90% Project. We kind of need 90 per cent otherwise we're going to get the hospitalisations, we're going to get the deaths, we're going to get the drama and we'll never get out of lockdown and get the country going," he said.

"Of course the economy is critical but also people matter. Being able to go to weddings and funerals and just do life the way we should do life - vaccination is the only answer."

He said political ideology was "immaterial" in the vaccination discussion and people just needed to get it done.

"Listen to the science and the people that have dedicated their lives to this stuff. If they say get vaccinated then I'm fully supportive of that."

Co-host Daniels agreed.

"I've been double-jabbed and it's not just because of my age. It's because I believe as many of us as possible should go and get jabbed. It's for the safety of us and those after us."

He backed the push to get 90 per cent of the population vaccinated by Christmas because it would mean we could "open up the borders and get back to business".

"Please do it as soon as possible," he said.

Yesterday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins revealed 80 per cent of eligible Aucklanders were now vaccinated with at least their first dose and three-quarters of New Zealand's eligible population aged over 12 have now had their first dose of the vaccine. Forty per cent have had a double dose of the vaccine.

Hipkins said 75 per cent of the district health board's roughly 80,000 staff had now had two doses of the vaccine.