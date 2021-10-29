The 90% Project: Hawke's Bay DHB confident it can hit Covid vaccine target

The success of Super Saturday in Hawke's Bay, which included a vaccination event at Splash Planet in Hastings, has health bosses optimistic. Photo / Ian Cooper

It could still be a happy new year for Hawke's Bay, with Hawke's Bay District Health Board confident the region can get to 90 per cent fully vaccinated by year-end.

Hawke's Bay DHB's Covid vaccination programme senior responsible officer Chris McKenna said as of Friday, 84 per cent of the Hawke's Bay community had received their first dose, and 69 per cent were fully vaccinated.

"We know that this number will increase significantly over the coming weeks as people are due for their second dose."

McKenna said the success of Super Saturday in Hawke's Bay, with the region having the highest percentage of people per 100,000 rolling up their sleeves across the country, showed what was possible.

But, he cautioned, the region still had work to do.

"We are focused on doing all we can to get all of Hawke's Bay vaccinated, especially Māori, against Covid-19 and 90 per cent of the population fully vaccinated by the end of the year.

"There is enough supply, vaccinators and clinics on offer.

"We could reach 90 per cent in the next few weeks if those who have not yet been vaccinated roll up their sleeves today."

Napier MP Stuart Nash has a case of wine riding on 90 per cent of New Zealanders being vaccinated by year-end. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said the DHB was strongly encouraging anyone who had not yet had their first dose to do so now and protect themselves, whānau and the community.

Vaccinations were available at drive-throughs, walk-in clinics, pop-ups and about 25 general practices, pharmacies and Māori health providers were also working hard to vaccinate whānau and our community, he said.

In addition, the DHB was working with iwi, schools, disability support providers, transitional/emergency housing providers, local councils, churches, sports clubs and other local community groups to offer pop-up and mobile education and vaccination events.

"We have mobile units for visiting rural and hard-to-reach areas and also provide kaupapa Māori, whānau-friendly clinics across Hawke's Bay."

Napier MP Stuart Nash was so confident earlier this year that 90 per cent of New Zealanders would be vaccinated by year-end that he bet a case of award-winning Craggy Range wine on it.

He made the stake during an interview on NewstalkZB when he told National MP Mark Mitchell he was certain the target would be hit.

McKenna said anyone who had questions about getting vaccinated should seek reliable information, get in touch with their GP or health provider, or call the free Covid-19 vaccination healthline on 0800 28 29 26.

Visit hbcovidvaccine.co.nz, or go to www.bookmyvaccine.nz, or call 0800 28 29 26 to make a booking.