New Zealand|Crime

'501' Australian deportee: 'I just thought they are not going to tear a mother away from her children'

10 minutes to read
Elizabeth Binning
By:

Senior Reporter, NZ Herald

When Taryn O'Dowd boarded a flight to New Zealand it was a one-way trip.

Her fellow passengers included a man who tried to buy a 14-year-old girl for sex, a man who spent 20 years

